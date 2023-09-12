Pakistani fans, veteran players slam their team for lacklustre performance against India in Asia Cup

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

The thorough spanking of the Pakistan team by India in the Asia Cup at Colombo hasn’t gone down well with the Pakistani fans.

On videos posted on social media, the Pakistani fans have berated their team for capitulating in the match against their arch rivals.

They said that following their good last outing against India, the Pakistani team was overconfident that they would do an encore. Their recent elevation to the number one position in the ODI ICC rankings was also made fun of, saying is this the way the numero uno team plays.

The fans were one in praising Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav for their match-winning performances.

They said they were all the time praying that rain intervene and save Pakistan the blushes.

The fans minced no words in saying that by posting a mammoth 356 for 2, India had run away with the match and Pakistan had no wherewithal to overhaul the score.

The fancied Indian batting line-up had thoroughly exposed the chinks in the Pakistan bowling line-up, they said, adding that the Indian bowling with the return of Jasprit Bumrah looked far more intimidating than their Pakistani counterparts.

Even their veteran players on various TV channels admitted that captain Babar Azam had no clue what to do once the Shubman Gill-Rohit Sharma pair launched a calculated assault on their pace battery.

#Pakistan #Social Media