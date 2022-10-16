Pakistan’s Babar Azam gets a pleasant surprise; all T20 World Cup captains come together to celebrate his birthday

Chandigarh, October 16
A pleasant surprise was in store for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam when all 16 skippers of the ICC T20 World Cup attended a special media event in Melbourne. Babar turned 28 on Saturday and the star batter was wished by his international counterparts at the Captain’s Day press conference in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.
After all the captains spoke with the media, Australian captain Aaron Finch came up with a nice touch, bringing in a cake for Babar.
Babar cut the cake with all other 15 captains present including India's Rohit Sharma. Later, the official social media handle of the ICC shared a couple of posts from the cake-cutting ceremony.
Both Rohit and Babar Azam looked extremely relaxed at the captains' media interaction. It was not a surprise that out of the 16 captains, most questions were reserved for Rohit and Babar.
They were also asked about what they usually end up talking about when they meet during tournaments. "We don't even talk about cricket," revealed Babar.
"Rohit bhai is elder than me. I try to learn about the game from him. He has achieved a lot and I try to pick whatever I can from him," said the humble Pakistan skipper.
With his response, Rohit lightened up the mood in the hall.
"Babar is absolutely right. We understand the importance of the game but there is no point talking about it and creating that pressure within yourself. Whenever we meet, we ask about each other's families. I have met all his teammates.
"Even our former players told us what all they talk. It is usually about 'how their families are, how their life is, what new car they have bought or going to buy'. It is mainly that," said Rohit drawing a smile from Babar. (With Agency Inputs)
