Pakistan's Babar Azam 2nd in ICC ODI batting rankings after World Cup; Gill tops the list, Kohli is 3rd

Chandigarh, November 22

As the World Cup ended, the ICC on Wednesday released the latest rankings of ODI batters.

Indian players dominated the list with Shubman Gill on the top position.

While Pakistan’s Babar Azam is at the second spot, India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Below is the list:

