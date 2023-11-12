Pakistan’s flickering hopes put out

KOLKATA, November 11

Current champions England ended their dismal World Cup campaign with a 93-run victory over Pakistan today, denying the 1992 champions the miracle they needed to make it to the last-four stage of the showpiece.

England had already been eliminated after six defeats in seven matches in a debacle that has prompted demands for an overhaul of their ODI squad. Electing to bat at Eden Gardens, England racked up a solid 337/9, with three of their top four batters smashing fifties in their third 300-plus total of the tournament.

Jonny Bairstow (59), Joe Root (60) and Ben Stokes (84) made half-centuries in a display that left their fans wishing the batters could have produced similar efforts more often in the tournament.

Pakistan were all out for 244 in the 44th over and bowed out after their fifth loss in nine matches.

New Zealand have joined India, South Africa and Australia in the semifinals, while England have secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. “Obviously the tournament hasn’t gone to plan for us as a whole which is a real disappointment,” said David Willey. — Reuters

Scoreboard

England

D Malan c Rizwan b Ahmed 31

J Bairstow c Salman b Rauf 59

J Root c Khan b Afridi 60

B Stokes b Afridi 84

J Buttler run out (Rauf) 27

H Brook c Afridi b Rauf 30

M Ali b Rauf 8

C Woakes not out 4

D Willey c Ahmed b Wasim 15

G Atkinson b Wasim 0

A Rashid not out 0

Extras: (b 5, lb 2, w 12) 19

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 337

FOW: 1-82, 2-108, 3-240, 4-257,

5-302, 6-308, 7-317, 8-336, 9-336

Bowling O M R W

Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 1 72 2

Haris Rauf 10 0 64 3

Iftikhar Ahmed 7 0 38 1

Mohammad Wasim 10 0 74 2

Shadab Khan 10 0 57 0

Agha Salman 3 0 25 0

Pakistan

A Shafique lbw b Willey 0

F Zaman c Stokes b Willey 1

B Azam c Rashid b Atkinson 38

M Rizwan b Ali 36

S Shakeel b Rashid 29

A Salman c Stokes b Willey 51

I Ahmed c Malan b Ali 3

S Khan b Rashid 4

S Afridi lbw b Atkinson 25

M Wasim not out 16

H Rauf c Stokes b Woakes 35

Extras: (lb 1, w 5) 6

Total: (all out, 43.3 overs) 244

FOW: 1-0, 2-10, 3-61, 4-100, 5-126,

6-145, 7-150, 8-186, 9-191

Bowling O M R W

David Willey 10 0 56 3

Chris Woakes 5.3 0 27 1

Adil Rashid 10 0 55 2

Gus Atkinson 8 0 45 2

Moeen Ali 10 0 60 2

Player of the Match: David Willey

#England #Pakistan