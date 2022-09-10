Panchal leads way for India A on second day

PTI

Hubballi, September 9

Skipper Priyank Panchal’s dogged 87 and a fighting unbeaten 74 by wicketkeeper Kona Srikar Bharat took India A to 229/6 on the second day of the rain-hit second unofficial Test against New Zealand.

After the first day’s play was called off due to rain, the truncated second day saw 66 overs being bowled, and most of the top and middle-order batters failed to make an impression. Skipper Panchal’s knock, which came off 148 balls, had 12 fours and two sixes in it, while Bharat’s unbeaten knock saw him face 104 balls, of which he hit 10 for fours.

Panchal and Bharat rescued India A with a 117-run fifth-wicket stand after they were in trouble at 68/4.

The three centurions from the previous Test — Abhimanyu Easwaran (22), middle-order batter Rajat Patidar (4) and NT Tilak Varma (0) — were dismissed cheaply.

Brief scores: India A: 229/6 (Panchal 87, Bharat 74*; Van Beek 2/39) vs NZ A.