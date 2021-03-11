Priyank Panchal likely to lead in 4-day games against New Zealand A

New Delhi
Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal is likely to lead India A in three four-day games against New Zealand A, beginning in Bengaluru from September 1. It is also learnt that former India captain Ajinkya Rahane’s comeback to competitive cricket will happen in Duleep Trophy.
Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta to skip Asian Championship
Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and seven other top Indian weightlifters will fly to the USA on Tuesday for a three-and-half-week strength and conditioning training camp. Chanu will be accompanied by 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Gurdeep Singh and former 2018 CWG champion RV Rahul and Asian Championship gold medallist Jhilli Dalabehra. Meanwhile, the senior weightlifters will miss this year’s Asian Championships, opting to focus on the World meet instead, which is a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics. The Asian Championships are scheduled to take place in Manama, Bahrain from October 6 to 16.
Army Green beat NorthEast United 3-1
Skipper PC Lallawmkima scored a brace as Army Green made a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign by inflicting a 3-1 defeat on NorthEast United FC.
Chain wins rifle prone T5 title at shooting trials
Seasoned shooter Chain Singh won the men’s 50m rifle prone T5 title while Olympics medallist Vijay Kumar finished third in the 25m rapid fire pistol T5 at the national shooting selection trials. — Agencies
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him