Panchkula all set for Khelo India youth games

Panchkula, June 3
With over 4,700 athletes expected to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), which begin tomorrow, the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here is preparing to host perhaps its biggest-ever sporting event. The event will see a total of 8,500 participants across five venues. The other venues are Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi.
“The players have been accommodated at various hotels in Panchkula, Zirakpur and Chandigarh. Over 150 buses have been hired for transportation,” an official said.
