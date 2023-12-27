Panchkula: Puneri register big win against Patna Pirates

Chennai

Puneri Paltan produced a dominating display to earn a 46-28 win over Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match. Pankaj Mohite was the star of the show as he brought up a ‘Super 10’, while Abinesh Nadarajan finished with a ‘High 5’.

New Delhi

Indian chess players’ valuables stolen in Spain

Some of the frontline Indian chess players, including GM Sankalp Gupta, went through a torrid time while participating in the recent Sunway International chess tournament at Sitges, Spain, as they lost several valuables after break-ins at their apartments.

New Delhi

AITA seeks Ministry’s advice on Davis Cup tie in Pakistan

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has sought the Sports Ministry’s advice on the national team’s travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup World Group 1 Play-off tie in Islamabad in February next year. The AITA’s move came after the International Tennis Federation Tribunal rejected its request to shift the tie to a neutral venue. The tie is scheduled to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3 and 4. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kabaddi #Panchkula