Chandrakant Pandit ready to adapt to IPL

New Delhi, August 19
Despite being one of the most celebrated coaches in domestic cricket, Chandrakant Pandit knows that he has to change his methods when taking over the role of Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach in the next season of IPL.
“You don’t have to use the same method everywhere,” Pandit said. “One has to be a little flexible while trying to understand the psyche of each player, which is very important. I always do that (study players) and accordingly we can strike a reasonable understanding and move forward,” he added.
He has no hesitation in admitting that players such as Andre Russell of the West Indies and Australia’s Pat Cummins have a lot of experience and he would never use his Ranji Trophy methodologies in the IPL.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...