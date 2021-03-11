Chandrakant Pandit ready to adapt to IPL

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

Despite being one of the most celebrated coaches in domestic cricket, Chandrakant Pandit knows that he has to change his methods when taking over the role of Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach in the next season of IPL.

“You don’t have to use the same method everywhere,” Pandit said. “One has to be a little flexible while trying to understand the psyche of each player, which is very important. I always do that (study players) and accordingly we can strike a reasonable understanding and move forward,” he added.

He has no hesitation in admitting that players such as Andre Russell of the West Indies and Australia’s Pat Cummins have a lot of experience and he would never use his Ranji Trophy methodologies in the IPL.

