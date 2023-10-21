Pandya out of Kiwis clash, selection headache for India

Tribune News Service

India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of Sunday’s India-New Zealand ODI World Cup tie in Dharamsala.

The 30-year-old all-rounder sustained an injury to his left ankle during India’s match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Pandya twisted his ankle trying to stop a Litton Das straight drive with his right foot in his follow through and had to leave the ground after bowling just three balls. He was taken for scans yesterday and was advised rest. He did not take the flight to Dharamsala and will now join the team directly in Lucknow, where India play England.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI medical team,” said the BCCI in a statement.

Pandya’s injury puts the team management in a quandary. The fast-bowling all-rounder has the ability to score quickly at No. 6. His presence gives the team an option to play two spinners without compromising the batting depth.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav may get a look-in if captain Rohit Sharma chooses to fortify his batting line-up but that leaves the team with one fast-bowling option less on a lively Dharamsala pitch. The other option is including Mohammed Shami, provided India back their in-form batting line-up to fire against New Zealand’s pace attack in the conditions of their liking. In such a scenario, Shardul Thakur, who is struggling till now, is likely to get an extended run.

