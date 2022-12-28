Pandya to lead India in T20Is vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi, December 27
Hardik Pandya will captain India for their T20 International series against Sri Lanka next week in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the following One-day Internationals, the BCCI said today.
India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from January 3, with Pandya reprising his role as T20 captain for a second straight series, after leading India to victory over New Zealand in November.
Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in their debut season, will also serve as vice-captain under Rohit for the ODI series.
Rohit missed this month’s Test series against Bangladesh after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI matches.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not feature in the T20I series, while batter Shikhar Dhawan was not included in the ODI squad after scoring just 18 runs across three matches in Bangladesh. In Rohit’s absence, Dhawan had captained India in the ODI series against the West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand earlier this year. Rishabh Pant missed out on both squads. — Reuters
Pak yet to breach New Zealand wall
Karachi: New Zealand’s opening pair of left-handed batters responded with a solid 165 in their first Test today after Agha Salman had scored his first Test century and led Pakistan to 438. Devon Conway (in pic) and Tom Latham batted confidently against the challenging spin of Abrar Ahmed on a dry wicket to remain unbeaten on 82 and 78, respectively, at stumps on the second day. AP
Brief scores: Pakistan 438 (Babar 161, Salman 103; Southee 3/69); NZ 165/0 (Conway 82*, Latham 78*).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove