Panghal, Thapa in CWG team

PTI

Patiala, June 2

World Championships medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed their berths in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) after emerging victorious in the trials held here today.

While Panghal, the 2019 Worlds silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

The other six boxers who made the team include Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Chandigarh’s Sagar (+92kg).

The CWG will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.