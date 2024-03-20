Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame

New Delhi, March 19
Indian cueist Pankaj Advani achieved yet another milestone in his glorious career as he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City in China.
Last November, the 38-year-old Indian star won his 26th IBSF title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari.
“I am deeply honoured to join the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum. The love and support I’ve received throughout this incredible journey have been overwhelming and I’m extremely grateful for it,” Advani said.
