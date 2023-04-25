Pankaj elected unopposed as cycling federation president

New Delhi: Pankaj Singh, the BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been elected unopposed as the Cycling Federation of India president in the Annual General Body meeting in Nainital. Maninder Pal Singh was elected as the secretary general for the second consecutive term while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala was elected as the treasurer.

London

Farah says Great North Run will be his final race

Britain’s four-time Olympics champion Mo Farah said he will end his athletics career at the Great North Run in September. Farah finished ninth in his final marathon in London on Sunday. The 40-year-old will compete at the 10km Great Manchester Run on May 21 before the Great North Run half-marathon on September 10. Farah has won the Great North Run six times.

San Francisco

NBA: Warriors survive late gaffe, tie series with Kings

Stephen Curry had a team-high 32 points as the Golden State Warriors overcame a timeout violation in the final minute to hold off the Sacramento Kings 126-125 and draw even in their playoff series on Sunday. The Western Conference first-round series is tied 2-2.

Madrid

Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a knee injury but the former world No. 1 said she hopes to recover in time for next month’s event in Rome ahead of the French Open. Agencies