Pant undergoes knee surgery

PTI

New Delhi, January 7

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, has successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, according to BCCI sources.

“Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery. He will be under observation. The further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team,” a BCCI source said.

The surgery took place at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy and Shoulder Service. Pant was taken to Mumbai by an air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline. The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.