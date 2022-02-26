Indian para-archers seal first medal at World Archery Para Championships

Dubai, February 25
The compound mixed pair of Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan bagged India’s first medal in the World Archery Para Championships after settling for a silver here today.
Leading by two points (78-76) at the halfway mark, the duo crumbled under pressure in the back-end to go down to Bair Shigaev and Tatiana Andrievskaia of Russia 148-150. Looking to become the first world champions in para-archery from the country, the Indians started off with two 10s and two 9s to edge out the Russians by one point in the first set. A perfect second set, which included two arrows in the X (closest to the centre), ensured a two-point lead at the halfway stage. But they faltered with two 7s and one eight in their next eight arrows as the Russians sealed the issue.
Also today, Harvinder Singh received an opening-round bye in the men’s individual open recurve event. Rajesh also made it to Round 2 by defeating Thailand’s Sukkun Phet 6-2 in the first round. Pooja (598) and Pooja Khanna (544) qualified for the women recurve category. —
