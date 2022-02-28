Briefly

Para Archery World C'ships: Pooja Jatyan wins silver

Dubai: Para-archer Pooja Jatyan scripted history as she became the first Indian to win a silver in an individual section of the Para World Championships. Pooja lost to Italian Petrilli Vincenza in the summit clash. Pooja, who is afflicted with polio, raced to a 3-1 lead but the world No. 7 Italian used her vast experience to bounce back and win 24-24, 23-21, 26-28, 24-26, 25-27. India ended its campaign with two silver medals, a first for the country.

Singapore

Weightlifters Vikas, Venkat qualify for CWG

Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala sealed Commonwealth Games berths by clinching the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 96kg event at the Singapore Weightlifting International. India concluded its campaign with eight medals, including six gold. All Indian lifters competing in the event qualified for the Commonwealth Games, including Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division.

Margao

ISL: Bagan end Bengaluru’s semifinal hopes

ATK Mohun Bagan took a big step towards booking a semifinal spot with a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The defeat ended all hopes for the Blues of making it into the top-four.

Patiala

Shot putter Toor shines in throws nationals

Shot putters Abha Khatua and Tajinderpal Singh Toor grabbed the spotlight in the inaugural National Open Throws Competition. The 26-year-old Abha Khatua became only the third Indian woman shot putter to breach the 17m mark when she claimed gold with a 17.09m effort. Manpreet Kaur, the current national record holder, finished second with 16.74m. Toor, 27, opened the year with a winning effort of 19.94m. Karanveer Singh finished second with 19.17m.

Islamabad

After 24 years, Australia’s cricket team back in Pakistan

Australia arrived for their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years with the visitors due to play three Test matches, three ODIs and one T20I during their six-week tour.

Christchurch

South Africa build lead after de Grandhomme rallies NZ

South Africa pushed their lead over New Zealand to 211 runs by the close of Day 3 to leave the second Test delicately poised. South Africa dug in to be 140/5 in their second innings at stumps. New Zealand made 293 in reply to the Proteas’ first innings 364. Colin de Grandhomme scored 120 not out.

Manchester

Late Foden winner keeps City in charge of title race

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes in their own hands as Phil Foden’s late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence until Foden pounced to turn in Bernardo Silva’s cross in the 82nd minute.

London

Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich symbolically diminished his status as Chelsea owner by appearing to take himself out of the decision-making process after facing calls to completely give up control of the Premier League club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire is one of Russia’s highest-profile oligarchs and has been highlighted in the past for links to President Vladimir Putin. Agencies

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia's biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, 'langar on train' warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner's kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at fest

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity