Para Archery World C'ships: Pooja Jatyan wins silver

Dubai: Para-archer Pooja Jatyan scripted history as she became the first Indian to win a silver in an individual section of the Para World Championships. Pooja lost to Italian Petrilli Vincenza in the summit clash. Pooja, who is afflicted with polio, raced to a 3-1 lead but the world No. 7 Italian used her vast experience to bounce back and win 24-24, 23-21, 26-28, 24-26, 25-27. India ended its campaign with two silver medals, a first for the country.

Singapore

Weightlifters Vikas, Venkat qualify for CWG

Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala sealed Commonwealth Games berths by clinching the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 96kg event at the Singapore Weightlifting International. India concluded its campaign with eight medals, including six gold. All Indian lifters competing in the event qualified for the Commonwealth Games, including Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division.

Margao

ISL: Bagan end Bengaluru’s semifinal hopes

ATK Mohun Bagan took a big step towards booking a semifinal spot with a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The defeat ended all hopes for the Blues of making it into the top-four.

Patiala

Shot putter Toor shines in throws nationals

Shot putters Abha Khatua and Tajinderpal Singh Toor grabbed the spotlight in the inaugural National Open Throws Competition. The 26-year-old Abha Khatua became only the third Indian woman shot putter to breach the 17m mark when she claimed gold with a 17.09m effort. Manpreet Kaur, the current national record holder, finished second with 16.74m. Toor, 27, opened the year with a winning effort of 19.94m. Karanveer Singh finished second with 19.17m.

Islamabad

After 24 years, Australia’s cricket team back in Pakistan

Australia arrived for their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years with the visitors due to play three Test matches, three ODIs and one T20I during their six-week tour.

Christchurch

South Africa build lead after de Grandhomme rallies NZ

South Africa pushed their lead over New Zealand to 211 runs by the close of Day 3 to leave the second Test delicately poised. South Africa dug in to be 140/5 in their second innings at stumps. New Zealand made 293 in reply to the Proteas’ first innings 364. Colin de Grandhomme scored 120 not out.

Manchester

Late Foden winner keeps City in charge of title race

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes in their own hands as Phil Foden’s late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence until Foden pounced to turn in Bernardo Silva’s cross in the 82nd minute.

London

Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich symbolically diminished his status as Chelsea owner by appearing to take himself out of the decision-making process after facing calls to completely give up control of the Premier League club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire is one of Russia’s highest-profile oligarchs and has been highlighted in the past for links to President Vladimir Putin. Agencies