Para-athletes Mohit, Ramudri win gold

PTI

Dubai, March 24

Long-jumper Someswara Rao Ramudri and javelin thrower Mohit clinched gold medals in their individual events at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix here today.

Overall, the Indian contingent won six medals on the penultimate day and set two Asian records, thanks to the efforts of Ramudri in the men’s long jump T64 final and Dharambir in the men’s discus wheelchair F51 final.

Ramudri came out with a personal best effort — a leap of 6.40m — to take the gold in the combined T43/44/63/64 finals. “This is my international gold medal in long jump. I will try to improve and do well in the upcoming Asian Para Games,” said the 24-year-old, who had finished fourth in the 400m T64 race in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

In the men’s F44/46/63/64 javelin finals, Mohit achieved an impressive 54.71m distance in his very first throw, which was enough to clinch the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Paralympian Dharambir claimed his second silver medal here, with a distance of 10.93m.

Jayanti Behera claimed the silver in the women’s 200m T46/47 final. Ishwari Nishad won a silver in the women’s 400m T11 event. —