Para Powerlifting World Cup: Parmjeet, Khatun shine

Dubai
Paramjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun claimed a silver and a bronze, respectively, to open India’s account at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup here today.
london
Boris Becker released from jail, leaves for Germany
German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said today. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released today morning and travelled back to Germany shortly thereafter.
Auckland
Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test skipper
Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to the World Test Championship triumph in their inaugural edition, stepped down as captain from the longest format, the country’s cricket board announced today. Tim Southee has been named the replacement in their WTC title defence. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’