Para Powerlifting World Cup: Parmjeet, Khatun shine

Dubai

Paramjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun claimed a silver and a bronze, respectively, to open India’s account at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup here today.

london

Boris Becker released from jail, leaves for Germany

German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said today. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released today morning and travelled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

Auckland

Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test skipper

Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to the World Test Championship triumph in their inaugural edition, stepped down as captain from the longest format, the country’s cricket board announced today. Tim Southee has been named the replacement in their WTC title defence. Agencies