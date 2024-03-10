Para shooter Mona seals Paris berth

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

India’s Mona Agarwal, competing in only her fourth international competition, won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 category at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup to clinch a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota place for the country here today.

Avani Lekhara, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, won the bronze medal in the event.

Mona’s trumped China’s Zhang Cuiping to bag the gold medal with a score of 250.7. Zhang shot a 248.8 for silver, while Avani, who booked a Paris quota in 2022, finished third with a score of 227.0.