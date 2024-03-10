Para shooter Mona seals Paris berth

New Delhi, March 9
India’s Mona Agarwal, competing in only her fourth international competition, won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 category at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup to clinch a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota place for the country here today.
Avani Lekhara, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, won the bronze medal in the event.
Mona’s trumped China’s Zhang Cuiping to bag the gold medal with a score of 250.7. Zhang shot a 248.8 for silver, while Avani, who booked a Paris quota in 2022, finished third with a score of 227.0.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...