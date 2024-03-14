Para shooter Narwal wins 2 silver medals

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup today.

Narwal shot a 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top spot on the podium, while South Korea’s Jeongdu Jo settled for bronze (214.7) in the individual section.

The world champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to win silver in the P1 men’s team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina Francis won India’s third medal of the day, a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina shot a 211.2 in the eight-shooter final.

