Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record

Osijek (Croatia): Para-shooters Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won the gold and silver, respectively, in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 category at the World Cup. The 16-year-old Rudransh scored 231.1 to break the world record of Tokyo Games gold medallist Manish Narwal.

Pebble Beach (USA)

Aditi finishes 33rd as Corpuz wins US Women’s Open

India’s Aditi Ashok enjoyed her best round of the week, an even-par 72 with one birdie and one bogey, to finish tied-33rd in the US Women’s Open. Allisen Corpuz claimed her first Major title, sinking six birdies in a final round of 3-under 69 to finish three shots clear of the field.

New Delhi

Indian team loses in quarters at badminton Jr Asia C’ships

India suffered a 1-3 loss to hosts Indonesia to sign off their mixed team event campaign at the quarterfinal stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta.

Zagreb

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh finishes 5th, Anand 7th

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh finished fifth while Viswanathan Anand could only manage a tied-seventh place in the third leg of the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won the top prize.

New Delhi

Ganemat begins well in Shotgun World Cup

India’s top woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon made a good start at the year’s sixth Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, to lie 14th with three more rounds remaining. The top six make it to the finals.

Washington

Disgraced sports doctor Nassar stabbed in prison

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts including Olympics medallists, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. He was in stable condition. Agencies

