Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat settles for silver and bronze

Madrid

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat settled for a silver medal in the singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo. The 34-year-old, competing in the singles SL3 category, lost 6-21 18-21 to England’s Daniel Bethell in 58 minutes. In the mixed doubles semifinals, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass lost 17-21 13-21 to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel.

Manam

F1: Verstappen wins opener in Red Bull one-two

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a dominant one-two with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen’s cruise from pole position, with Perez taking the chequered flag 11.9 seconds behind, was his first win in Bahrain and also the first time the double champion had triumphed in the opening race of a campaign. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was running in third place when he slowed and pulled over 17 laps from the end. Veteran double world champion Fernando Alonso then passed Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to secure the final place on the podium for Aston Martin.

Munich

Bayern beat Stuttgart, take Bundesliga lead

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart. Bayern moved ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. — Agencies