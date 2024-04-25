Paris-bound boxer Preeti to spearhead Indian challenge

New Delhi: Paris Olympics-bound boxer Preeti Pawar will spearhead a 50-member Indian team at the Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship, starting on April 27 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The 20-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist, who has secured a Paris Olympic quota in the 54kg weight class, will have the company of former youth world champion Alfiya Pathan (81kg) in the U-22 category.

New Delhi

Indian athletes shine at Asian U20 Championships

Deepanshu Sharma secured the men’s javelin gold medal as Indian athletes produced a good show on the opening day of the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai. Deepanshu won with a throw of 70.29m, while Rohan Yadav clinched silver with 70.03m. In men’s 1500m, Priyanshu claimed silver after clocking 3:50.85. Ritik bagged silver in men’s discus throw.

New Delhi

Former player Chaoba set to be women’s football coach

Former player Langam Chaoba Devi is set to take over as the national women’s football coach after the IM Vijayan-led AIFF technical committee recommended her name for the position. The 51-year-old captained the national side in the 1999 Asian Championships.

Dubai

ICC ropes in Usain Bolt as T20 WC ambassador

The International Cricket Council today named sprint legend Usain Bolt as the ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29. Agencies

