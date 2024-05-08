Paris-bound Preeti leads India’s golden run at Asian boxing

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 7
Paris Olympics-bound Preeti was among seven Indian boxers to have clinched the gold medal as the country’s medals tally hit a high of 43 at the conclusion of the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.
Preeti (54kg) made a remarkable comeback after going down 0-5 in the first round to register a 3-0 win in the final against Kazakhstan’s Bazarova Elina.
The Indian boxers won 12 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish second behind hosts Kazakhstan, who bagged a total of 48 medals. The U-22 team grabbed a total of 21 medals, including seven gold, five silver and nine bronze.
In the men’s event, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) defeated Kazakhstan’s Karap Yernar 5-0, Nikhil (57kg) won after the referee stopped his bout against Sabyr Yerbolat of Kazakhstan and Akash Gorkha (60kg) secured a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kuzeubayev.
In the women’s category, Poonam Poonia (57kg) and Prachi (63kg) defeated Kazakhstan’s Sakysh Anel and Anar Tursynbek, respectively, with a 4-1 scoreline. Muskan (75kg) was made to work hard by Uzbekistan’s Zokirova Aziza for a 3-2 split decision.
Preet Malik (67kg), Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) ended with silver medals.
