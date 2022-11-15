Paris Games organisers reveal mascot

Paris: The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed — a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, Thrace, Dacia and Phrygia, a place in modern day Turkey where the name originates. AP

Panchkula

I-League: First-half strikes earn Punjab FC 2-1 win

RoundGlass Punjab FC defeated Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 to start their I-League campaign on a winning note at the Tau Devi Lal Stadioum here today. First-half strikes from Luka Majcen and Samuel Lalmuanpuia clinched three points for the Punjab outfit.

Sao Paulo

Russell wins his 1st race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One by one-and-a-half seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for the next season.

Pune

PKL: Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 43-27

Puneri Paltan dished out a splendid performance to outwit Bengal Warriors 43-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today. In the other match, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 33-32.

Guwahati

Vidhi, Deepika register new U-18 national records

Uttar Pradesh’s Vidhi and Deepika of Haryana registered new girls’ Under-18 national records in the shot put and javelin throw, respectively, at the 37th AFI National Junior Athletics Championships today. Vidhi became the first Indian U-18 shot putter to breach the 16m mark with her second try of 16.18m. Deepika improved her own U-18 national record of 51.84m set in September with a throw of 52.75m.

New Delhi

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Australian Open

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the Australian Open Super 300 badminton tournament beginning here tomorrow. — Agencies