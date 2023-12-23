Partners in time

Mumbai, December 22

A sturdy 102-run unbeaten stand between Deepti Sharma (70) and Pooja Vastrakar (33) restored India’s command against Australia on the second day of the ongoing one-off Test, stretching the home team’s first-innings lead to 157 here today.

India reached 376/7 in reply to Australia’s 219 with their resolute batting show spruced up by Smriti Mandhana’s 74, Jemimah Rodrigues’ 73 and a fine 52 from debutant Richa Ghosh.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 113 for the fourth wicket. PTI

Deepti and Vastrakar came together after India lost four quick wickets for a mere 14 runs to cede advantage to Australia, as their resistance frustrated the visitors who used eight bowling options with only Ashleigh Gardner (4/100) making an impact.

The right-arm off-spinner Gardner, coming off an eight-wicket spell in the women’s Ashes Test, troubled the Indians the most as she kept nibbling away with crucial wickets while being persistent with probing lines and lengths.

But the Indians eventually wrested back control, powered on by the splendid partnership between Deepti and Vastrakar, who were a mere five runs away from recording the best eighth-wicket stand for India women ever when stumps were drawn.

While Deepti cracked nine fours to make 70 not out off 147 balls, it was Vastrakar whose ascend as one of India’s dependable players continued.

Having returned figures of 4/53 on the first day, Vastrakar reached 33 not out from 115 balls with four boundaries.

However, the highlight of the day was youngsters Ghosh (52) and Rodrigues (73) playing the Australian bowlers with disdain, putting on 113 runs for the side’s second-best partnership for the fourth wicket.

In her maiden outing with the bat in Tests, Ghosh put on a fine show of attack and resilience, cracking seven fours in her 104-ball innings while producing strokes on both the sides of the pitch.

But she also had Ellyse Perry to thank who spilled a sitter at mid-off when the Indian batter mistimed one off Gardner after having reached 14.

Ghosh became the 14th Indian batter to score a fifty on debut, joining Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh to have done so in the span of last 10 days or so.

Rodrigues displayed her control and finesse especially with the sweep shot, collecting a majority of her runs (63 per cent) on the leg side, while making a fine 73 off 121 balls with nine hits to the fence.

Notching up a second consecutive fifty in as many Tests, Rodrigues appeared primed for a maiden century too but had only herself to blame after hitting one straight to Annabel Sutherland at extra cover off Gardner.

With the pitch providing variable bounce, each of the Indian batters who got runs showcased immaculate approach in anticipating the bounce and trusting their defence, which was not the case for a few others. — PTI

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Mumbai