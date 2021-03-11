Party-dhar: Patidar’s 112 takes RCB closer to final

Kolkata, May 25

Little-known domestic bulwark Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within the sniffing distance of the title clash as Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator here today.

Bangalore will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final. Patidar’s unbeaten 54-ball 112, which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, literally knocked the stuffing out of the Lucknow’s attack as Bangalore piled an imposing 207/4 in 20 overs.

For Lucknow, the only saving grace was Mohsin Khan’s figures of 1/25. In reply, KL Rahul’s 78 off 59 balls didn’t make much of an impact except beefing his individual record as Lucknow finished on 193/6 in 20 overs. — PTI

Brief Scores: RCB: 207/4 in 20 overs (Patidar 112*; Khan 1/25); LSG: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul 79; Hazlewood 3/43)