 India overcome resilient South Africa to win one-off women’s Test by 10 wickets : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India overcome resilient South Africa to win one-off women’s Test by 10 wickets
Passing Test with flying colours

India overcome resilient South Africa to win one-off women’s Test by 10 wickets

India overcome resilient South Africa to win one-off women’s Test by 10 wickets

India’s players celebrate their third consecutive Test win, having beaten england and australia in 2023. This is the joint-longest winning streak in women’s Tests. PTI



PTI

Chennai, July 1

India were made to wait a tad longer for the winning moment by centurion Laura Wolvaardt but crossed the finish line in style as they won by 10 wickets on the fourth and final day of the one-off women’s Test against South Africa here today.

3/3

India have won all three Test matches under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy. She is the first woman to win their first three Tests as captain

They did not give us an easy win and we had to work hard for it. Credit goes to Smriti and Shafali who set up a platform for us. Everyone in the team, they contributed well with the bat. The way we fielded, it was not easy to field for so many overs. Hats off to our bowlers, especially our spinners. Harmanpreet Kaur, india captain

1

Laura Wolvaardt brought up her maiden Test century, also becoming the first woman to score a ton each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the same year

India were required to chase a modest 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in their second innings and the hosts accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket. India had declared their first innings at 603/6.

Reassured India never had doubts about winning

Spinner Sneh Rana said India were always confident of closing out the match despite the South African fightback in the second innings of the one-off Test here today.

Despite their early domination, India had to wait till the fourth and final day of the Test for the eventual 10-wicket victory.

“Are you demotivating us? (chuckles) We had positive vibes throughout (the match) and it never did cross our minds that South Africa was taking the game away from us,” Rana said in the post-match press meet.

“The match was always inclined towards India. We kept believing that we could take a wicket anytime, and that’s exactly what happened,” she added.

Rana said it was all about keeping calm when the South Africans were offering resistance. “There will be phases during Tests when the opposition will build partnerships. But to keep ourselves calm and keep our minds going, we chirped and cracked jokes among ourselves which helped in keeping us awake,” she said.

She didn’t get too deep into the pitch talk. “Conditions were difficult (for the bowlers), but you get more or less similar conditions everywhere nowadays,” she added. PTI

10

Sneh Rana bagged 10 wickets in the match for 188 runs, the second-best Test bowling figures by an Indian in Tests after former pacer Jhulan Goswami’s 10/78

The opening duo of Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali Verma (24 not out) steered their side home comfortably.

This is India’s second 10-wicket triumph in Tests after a scoring a similar win over the Proteas at Paarl in 2002.

After putting up 266 in their first innings, South Africa fought well through ton-up Wolvaardt (122 off 314 balls) and Sune Luus (109 off 203 balls) in their second innings.

However, they could only delay the inevitable.

Resuming at the overnight score of 232/2, and trailing India by 105 runs, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp appeared to be in good touch.

The former brought up her maiden Test century, also becoming the first woman batter to score a Test, ODI and T20I tons in the same year.

However, Kapp was soon trapped leg-before by Deepti Sharma for 31, while Sneh Rana ousted Delmi Tucker for a duck as the tourists slipped to 266/4.

With work to be done for the South Africans to take the lead, Wolvaardt tried to anchor the innings but was dismissed for 122 when Rajeshwari Gayakwad trapped her in front to reduce the visitors to 281/5.

But the Proteas marched on and went past the 300-run mark, their highest team total in Tests against the Indians. The previous best was the 266 that was made in their opening innings here.

South Africa needed less than 50 runs to take the lead at this stage. Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta stuck together until the lunch break and they were 302/5 then.

However, in the post-lunch session, Jafta retired hurt due to cramps as the visitors sent Anne Dercksen to join De Klerk. But Dercksen departed for five, falling to Pooja Vastrakar with SA trailing by 27 runs.

Although South Africa closed in on taking a lead, they struggled to get the partnerships going.

The next stand was worth 14 runs between De Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune before the latter was run out for six. Jafta returned to bat but could add just nine more runs and departed for 15 and they went to tea at 336/8.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#South Africa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

3
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

7
India

Like mother, like daughter: Bansuri Swaraj’s first Lok Sabha speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

8
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...

Portions of Rahul Gandhi's controversial Lok Sabha speech expunged

'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted

Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

Congress opposes handing over of Sainik Schools to RSS

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...


Cities

View All

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Amritsar: Driver’s daughter among 7 held in Rs 3 cr dacoity case

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib