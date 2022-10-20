Past returns to haunt Atletico Madrid

Madrid, October 19

Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into the stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid to end the rivals’ three-game winning streak in the Spanish league.

Falcao, a former Atletico player, struck the top of the net at the Metropolitano Stadium after a handball by Jose Gimenez inside the area. “It feels like a victory,” Falcao said. “We never gave up and kept pushing until the end and got rewarded with the goal.”

Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring in the 20th for Atletico, who were looking to move closer to Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the standings. They stayed two points behind second-placed Barcelona and five behind leaders Real Madrid. Madrid and Barcelona are yet to play this round.

Rayo, winless in three straight games, stayed in 10th place.

Edinson Cavani scored again but Valencia couldn’t earn a win after defender Jose Luis Gaya missed a penalty kick 12 minutes into second-half stoppage time against Sevilla.

Athletic Bilbao reached three games without a win after being held to a 2-2 draw at Getafe. — AP