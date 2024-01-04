Pat Cummins the showstopper as David Warner show begins

SYDNEY, January 3

David Warner was allowed only a single over with the bat on the opening day of his final match as Pakistan’s tail defied Australia before being bowled out for 313 in the third Test today.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul for the third successive innings but Pakistan’s lower-order refused to fold in the face of the confidence-charged home attack after their top-order had failed at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a sixth-wicket partnership of 94 with Agha Salman (53) before an inspired Aamer Jamal put together a stand of 86 with Mir Hamza for the final wicket.

All-rounder Jamal, playing his maiden Test series, kept Warner and the crowd waiting for nearly two hours with his superb 82 from 97 deliveries in the unequal partnership with Hamza, who finished on seven not out.

Warner would not be denied his moment, however, and a crowd of 34,000 rose as one in the late afternoon gloom when he came out to open the batting in his 112th Test with his childhood friend Usman Khawaja.

Having discarded the new baggy green cap he was given after his went missing in transit from Melbourne for a helmet, Warner shared a hug with Khawaja on the boundary rope before getting down to work.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan had the honour of bowling the over and Warner punched his first delivery to the boundary for four.

He took two more runs from the third ball and was nearly dismissed when he lost sight of the fifth but Australia will resume the innings on six without loss on Thursday.

“History would suggest he’s always been able to find stuff when he needs to,” Mitchell Marsh said of Warner. “One of our key themes for the week is to hopefully send him out with a win.” — Reuters

Brief scores: Pakistan: 313 (Rizwan 88, Jamal 82, Salman 53; Cummins 5/61, Starc 2/75); Australia: 6/0

