Pathum Nissanka rues collapse against Aussies

PTI

Lucknow, October 17

A disappointed Pathum Nissanka said anything close to 300 would have been a challenging total but Sri Lanka failed to sustain a promising start against Australia in their World Cup match here.

Nissanka (61) and fellow opener Kusal Perera (78) gave Sri Lanka an ideal start on Monday, stitching a 125-run partnership but the Lankans suffered an unexpected batting collapse, losing all 10 wickets for just 84 runs to put up a below-par 209 on the board.

The Australians grabbed the opportunity as Josh Inglis (58) and Mitchell Marsh (52) scored half-centuries each to take their side to a five-wicket win in 35.2 overs, their first victory in three matches. “Despite our promising start, we deeply regret not being able to sustain it, resulting in us being limited to a score of 210 runs,” Nissanka said. “On a wicket like this, I believe we should aim for a total closer to 300 runs, and this was a contributing factor for our defeat.”

Nissanka’s 61 off 67 balls was his second successive half-century in the tournament. “I believe I’ve given my best for the team. I’m hopeful that I can contribute significantly by scoring substantial number of runs and playing substantial innings in the upcoming matches,” he said. — PTI

SLC paves way for Gunathilaka’s return

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today lifted a ban imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka following a sexual assault charge in Australia, paving the way for the left-handed batter’s return to the national team. “...the Independent Inquiry Committee appointed by SLC has recommended a full lifting of the ban imposed on him in November 2022,” a release stated.

