Patidar scores 2nd ton as India A close in on win

Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar’s dream season just got better with a second hundred of the rubber, while teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a ton by a whisker as India A closed in on a series win against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test here.

Lillehammer (Norway)

Davis Cup: Saketh-Yuki pair loses, Norway clinch tie

India were thrashed 3-0 by Norway as world No. 2 Casper Ruud combined with Viktor Durasovic to win the doubles match and complete the rout in the World Group-I tie of the Davis Cup here today.

Barcelona

Lewandowski scores 2 more as Barcelona beat Elche 3-0

Robert Lewandowski shook off his disappointing return to Bayern Munich by scoring twice to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Elche in the La Liga today. Agencies