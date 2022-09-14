Paulo Dybala puts on a show in Roma’s win

Empoli (Italy), September 13
Paulo Dybala scored one and set up another as Roma got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Empoli in an action-packed Serie A match.
Both teams hit the woodwork numerous times, while Roma missed a penalty and an Empoli player was sent off late on.
Roma moved up to fifth, a point behind the top-three of Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan. Jose Mourinho’s side was looking to bounce back from consecutive losses — 4-0 to Udinese last weekend, and 2-1 at Ludogorets in the Europa League.
They almost got off to the best possible start but Dybala’s effort came off the right post.
They did take the lead 10 minutes later when Empoli failed to clear a cross and it came out to Dybala at the edge of the area and he fired a powerful shot into the top left corner. Empoli almost levelled shortly after but Martin Satriano’s header came off the left post. The home side did go in at halftime levelled as Filippo Bandinelli headed in two minutes before the break. — AP
