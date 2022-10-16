Paulraj has another rosy day, rewrites NR

Bengaluru, October 15
Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paulraj shattered the national record in the women’s pole vault for the second time in 15 days by clearing 4.21 metres to win the gold medal at the National Open Athletics Championships here today.
National Open Athletics Championships
Paulraj, who turns 25 in a fortnight, had cleared 4.20m to set the previous record at the recently-concluded 36th National Games. She had then gone past VS Surekha’s national mark of 4.15m, which was set in 2014.
Railways’ Ravina won the women’s 20km race walk with a new meet record.
With Amlan Borgohain staying away, Delhi’s 19-year-old Shivam Vaishnav ensured that the spotlight remained on the 100m sprint event. When he clocked 10.74 seconds in the first round, there was no indication of what was to follow. He blazed the track to win his semifinal in 10.47s to become the fastest qualifier for the final in the men’s section.
On the women’s side, West Bengal’s Himashree Roy and Odisha’s Srabani Nanda were the fastest qualifiers for the final, clocking 11.52s and 11.53s, respectively. Though Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji did not finish her first round, Assam’s Hima Das battled through two rounds to remain in the mix.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...