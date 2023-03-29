 Pavard makes an entrance as Mbappe kept quiet : The Tribune India

Pavard makes an entrance as Mbappe kept quiet

Benjamin Pavard gave France a 1-0 win over Ireland.



Geneva, March 28

Kylian Mbappe is captaining France to a comfortable start in qualifying for the European Championship though Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic was the standout striker.

France’s 1-0 win at Ireland was earned by defender Benjamin Pavard’s rasping 50th-minute shot that was a rare show of attacking force in Dublin.

Like France, Serbia have begun their qualifying programme with two wins, thanks to Vlahovic striking twice late in a 2-0 win at Montenegro. The first in the 78th was a slick first-time shot to meet a cross from the left flank.

Poland got their first points after beating Albania 1-0 though it was a Major League Soccer striker rather than superstar Robert Lewandowski who scored. Karol Swiderski, who plays for Charlotte and was little used at the World Cup, got the decisive goal just before halftime.

For the second time in four days, France players were hugging goalkeeper Mike Maignan at the final whistle for their new No. 1’s standout saves.

Maignan impresses again

Maignan’s leaping, stretching save to push away a goal-bound header by Ireland defender Nathan Collins ensured a 1-0 win in Dublin. On Friday, in a 4-0 rout of the Netherlands, Maignan kept his shutout by saving a stoppage-time penalty from Memphis Depay.

Depay opened the scoring on Monday for the Dutch with a 24th-minute header in a routine 3-0 win over minnow Gibraltar.

It seemed like an attack vs defence practise even before Gibraltar’s Liam Walker was sent off in the 51st for a high tackle on midfielder Mats Wieffer.

One minute earlier, Nathan Ake scored with a header and the defender added his second in the 82nd when his deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area rolled softly into the net. — AP

Voter awareness programme held