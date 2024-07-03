PCB yet to give NOCs to Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi for Global T20 Canada League

PTI

Lahore, July 3

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi are yet to get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the nation's Cricket Board (PCB) to participate in the Global T20 Canada league.

The PCB on Tuesday issued NOCs to 12 players for different leagues but the trio, who are in the top bracket of central contracts, is still waiting for clearance.

“The PCB is not comfortable with the status of the Global League and has sought some information from the organisers and ICC which is why the issuance of NOCs has been delayed,” a PCB official said.

The Global T20 Canada League is scheduled to be held from July 25 till August 11, while Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh at home starts around August 19.

The players who were issued NOCs for different leagues, include Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan for the USA Major League from July 4 to 28, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan for Lanka Premier League, which is already underway and ends on July 21, Fakhar Zaman for the Caribbean Premier League from August 29 to October 6, Usama Mir for the Hundred from July 23 to August 20 and Mohammad Amir for county cricket.

Surprisingly the PCB has not given clearance to youngsters Saim Ayub and Azam Khan for the CPL. Shadab, Salman and Hasnain are already in Sri Lanka.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Cricket #Lahore #Pakistan