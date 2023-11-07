‘Peaking’ Aussies take on gritty Afghanistan

MUMBAI, November 6

Australia have recovered from the rough start to their World Cup campaign and are peaking at the right time heading into the business end of the tournament, batsman Steve Smith said ahead of tomorrow’s match against Afghanistan.

Since losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches, five-time champions Australia have won five in a row and are third in the standings. The top-four teams will make the semifinals and another win against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium will be enough for the side to seal their spot in the knockouts.

“You do want to be peaking at the right time in the end, but obviously you need to do enough to make the semifinals,” Smith told reporters today. “I think that’d be the beauty of it if we were able to get there. We’re playing some good cricket so hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow, get ourselves in there and give ourselves a chance.” Smith has scored 205 runs from Australia’s seven games, not a rich haul by his standards but the right-handed batter feels his best was in store.

“It’s been a little bit disappointing at times,” Smith said. “But I still feel like I’m hitting the ball quite well, so hopefully some runs at the back end of the tournament.”

Smith also had rich praise for Australia captain Pat Cummins. “I think he’s improved as it’s sort of gone on,” Smith said. — Reuters

#Afghanistan #Australia #Mumbai