Pegula rallies to beat Anisimova, Collins takes down Badosa

Charleston (US), April 3
Top-seeded Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) in a second round match at the Charleston Open on Tuesday night.
Pegula had seven aces in the match and won despite capitalising on only 4 of 15 break points. Anisimova converted on 4 of 8 break points.
Pegula said Anisimova is tough to play because she is a great ball striker and she can take the racquet out of an opponent’s hands.
“I just kind of had to buckle down, and I think I started being a little bit more active with my feet and pressuring her a little bit more and being able to move her and kind of scrap out a few points as well,” Pegula said. “So, yeah, I just kind of found a way today, but it was a really great match, I thought, especially the last set was super high level.”
Third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece also advanced to the third round with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, while Magda Linette of Poland lost the first set at love and came back to beat No. 13 seed Dayana Yastremska of Bulgaria 0-6 6-4 6-3 in a second round match.
Earlier in the day, Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens won first round matches. Collins beat Paula Badosa 6-1 6-4 at the clay-court tournament, while Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0 6-2.
Collins has disclosed this will be her final season on tour. She has endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus. — AP
Nagal loses in Round of 16
Marrakech: India’s Sumit Nagal went down fighting against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 at the ATP Marrakech Open. Despite a strong start, Nagal couldn’t maintain his momentum, ultimately losing 6-1 3-6 4-6. In the men’s doubles category, Yuki Bhambri and France’s Albano Olivetti secured a quarterfinals berth with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Bart Stevens and Petros Tsitsipas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander
Surrenders before Jhander police