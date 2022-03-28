Peillat, Argentina's Oly hero, shifts loyalty to Germany

The deadly drag-flicker makes debut for Germans with goal

Peillat, Argentina's Oly hero, shifts loyalty to Germany

Gonzalo Peillat had led Argentina to Olympics gold in 2016. file

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, March 27

When Germany earned a penalty corner within the first minute of their FIH Pro League men’s hockey match against Spain, a familiar face was seen at the top of the semi-circle, ready to unleash his drag-flick. There was something very odd about the scene though — the player was Gonzalo Peillat, who had climbed to the top of the Olympics podium in Argentina colours over six years ago.

Peillat, one of the deadliest drag-flickers in the game, was one of the stars of Argentina’s golden generation that won the nation its first World Cup medal — a bronze in 2014 — and its first Olympics medal — a gold at the 2016 Rio Games. Peillat was the top-scorer in both the tournaments.

However, after the 2018 World Cup, in which Argentina failed to go past the quarterfinals, Peillat quit the national team due to a falling-out with the national federation. “Our federation keeps on changing coaches every three months. They aren’t capable to manage any issues and hence we have massive problems every year,” Peillat had said back then.

Already playing club hockey in Europe, Peillat moved to Germany. He has since been based in Mannheim, playing for Mannheimer HC. Recently, Peillat acquired the German citizenship. After a four-year long gap, the 29-year-old made a return to international hockey in Monchengladbach on Saturday.

As expected, Peillat, who has a scoring rate of over 100 percent in international hockey, was in his element. It took him only 45 seconds to open his account for Germany, who went on to win the match 2-1. Though Peillat couldn’t add to his tally from three more penalty corner opportunities — denied by a miraculous goal-line save — his inclusion in the already dangerous Germany is a worrisome development for their opponents.

Despite being one of the greatest teams in men’s hockey, Germany’s one big weakness has been their penalty-corner conversion rate. In their 4-5 bronze medal playoff loss against India at the Tokyo Olympics, Germany earned over 10 penalty corners but converted just once. Having failed to medal at both the World Cup and the Olympics, Germany would be hoping for Peillat to provide the winning touch.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

7
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model

Shares a video message to this effect

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held