Pele’s death leaves irreplaceable void in world of sports: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of soccer king Pele, saying his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele died on Thursday. He was 82.
“The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
“Condolences to his family and fans. RIP (rest in peace),” Modi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee