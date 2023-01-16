Penning history in Slam book again?

Melbourne, January 15

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic own the two largest collections of Grand Slam trophies in the history of men’s tennis. They are their sport’s two most prominent active figures; no one else is even close. Both are in their mid-30s; no one knows how much longer they’ll be at the top of the game.

For all that the long-time rivals have in common, Nadal and Djokovic could hardly be entering this Australian Open, which begins tomorrow, under more contrasting circumstances.

Nadal, of course, is the defending champion at Melbourne Park — thanks to a comeback from two sets down in last year’s final, which he called “one of the most emotional victories of my tennis career” — but he also is mired in about as bad a stretch as he’s ever experienced: 0-2 so far in 2023 and having won just one of his past seven matches dating to the end of last season.

Djokovic, of course, is making his return to Australia after being banished a year ago because he unvaccinated against Covid, but he also began this trip with a tune-up title in Adelaide and has won 30 of his past 31 tournament contests dating to the end of last season.

“He’s still got it,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open and seeded No. 3 in Melbourne. “He can still play.”

Asked at a pre-tournament news conference on Saturday whether he feels vulnerable, Nadal did not try to hide a thing. “Yeah. Without a doubt,” replied the 36-year-old from Spain, whose 2022 was littered with health concerns that included chronic pain in his left foot, damaged rib cartilage and a torn abdominal muscle. “I have been losing more than usual. ... I need to live with it and just fight for the victories.”

Looking ahead to his upcoming encounter in Rod Laver Arena against Jack Draper, a fellow left-hander who is a 21-year-old from England and ranked 40th, Nadal said: “I think I’m prepared to play well. We’ll see Monday if I’m prepared to win.”

Win what would be a 10th Australian Open championship in two weeks’ time, and Djokovic would increase his haul to 22 Majors and pull even with Nadal (both surpassed the 20 for the now-retired Roger Federer).

“I mean, that’s why I keep on playing professional tennis,, because I want to be the best. I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world. There is no secret about it,” Djokovic said. — AP

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

The former world No. 1 will be hoping to make it third-time lucky in Melbourne after losing the 2021 and 2022 finals to Djokovic and Nadal, respectively. Medvedev has slipped to eighth in the rankings but the Russian counter-puncher and hardcourt specialist has vowed to find a way to rediscover his 2021 form.

NICK KYRGIOS

The mercurial Australian has not played on tour since October and did not play in tune-up events due to a niggling injury, but such is his talent that he could walk into the main draw without match practice and still swat opponents aside.

CASPER RUUD

A claycourt specialst, Ruud has adapted well to hardcourts and learned to manage five-set matches. He has his eye on another deep run in Melbourne having moved up to third in the rankings. Last year marked a turning point for Ruud who reached finals of Grand Slams.

IGA SWIATEK

Iga Swiatek is the firm favourite for the season’s first Grand Slam after a sparkling and dominant 2022 season where she went on a 37-match winning run and won eight titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open.

COCO GAUFF

At 18, Coco Gauff is still searching for her first Grand Slam title after falling short at last year’s French Open and struggled at the WTA Finals, but will head to Melbourne brimming with confidence after a dominant title run in Auckland.

JESSICA PEGULA

Jessica Pegula will enter the at a career-high world No. 3 and after one of the biggest wins of her career. She beat Swiatek at the United Cup title, which Team USA won.

ONS JABEUR

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better.