Pep responds after breaches malaise

Manchester, February 10
As Manchester City’s prepare for another battle to clear the club’s name, manager Pep Guardiola said today that the Premier League champions have already been condemned.
City were accused on Monday of breaching a slew of financial regulations over a nine-year period. If found guilty, the club could face a fine, deduction of points or, in the most extreme case, expulsion from English football’s top division.
“My first thought is we are already being condemned,” Guardiola said. “We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proved guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity. We are already sentenced.”
City already had a two-year ban from European club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020 after UEFA had ruled the club committed “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations from 2012-16.
The latest accusations came after a four-year investigation and, if upheld, represent one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Premier League.
City have said they will prove their innocence, with Guardiola adamant he will remain as manager. — AP
