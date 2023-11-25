Pep sweats over Haaland's fitness as City host Reds

MANCHESTER, November 24
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful prolific scorer Erling Haaland can play against Liverpool tomorrow in a clash between the Premier League’s top two teams after he withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break.
Haaland injured his ankle in Norway’s 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on November 16 and returned to City for treatment, missing Norway’s game against Scotland.
Haaland tops this season’s Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals, three more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
“He trained with niggles (on Thursday), hopefully he can train today and we will see,” Guardiola said. “We have a few problems, the same as many clubs. We will see in the training session and we will see (Saturday). Always it’s Plan A.”
City lead the Premier League on 28 points after 12 games, a point ahead of Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last five league games.
Only three points separate the top five teams in a tight title race. — Reuters
