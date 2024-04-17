Pep warns players of pitfalls on way to double treble

MANCHESTER, April 16

While Manchester City midfielder Bernando Silva said he and his teammates are motivated by the possibility of winning their second consecutive treble, manager Pep Guardiola cautioned against dreaming too far ahead.

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie tomorrow at the Etihad having overcome them in the semifinals last season on their way to winning the competition for the first time.

They also lead the Premier League standings and are in the final four of the FA Cup.

“I am not going to say ‘don’t feel this’ to my players, but I have a different opinion. We are far away from those hypothetical dreams,” Guardiola said. “When we are in the final of the FA Cup and two or three games (remaining) in the Premier League and in the final of the Champions League I will start to think about that,” he added.

Silva said being on the brink of history can drive the squad for the rest of the season. “Obviously, it is an inspiration and motivation,” he said. “We want to create the legacy.” — Reuters