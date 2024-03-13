Perry on the cake: RCB make playoffs in style

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

Ellyse Perry came up with an all-round show as she snapped a record six-wicket haul and then smashed an unbeaten 40 to set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dominating seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and seal their playoff berth in the Women’s Premier League here today.

The star Australian all-rounder, who had gone wicketless so far in the tournament, had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of the Women’s Premier League, finishing with 6/15 runs as RCB dismissed MI for 113, their second-lowest score in WPL, after opting to bowl first.

RCB were 39/3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail.

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.

With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10 points) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) in the table.

“Sometimes, it just goes your way. Really nice to play a great match. It was an important game and nice to get a win over them — first time in the competition,” Perry said. “I really enjoyed bowling. The ball nipped around a little bit and it was fun,” she added.

Brief scores: Mumbai: 113 in 19 overs (Matthews 26, Sajana 30; Perry 6/15); Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115/3 in 15 overs (Perry 40*, Richa 36*).

