PGA Championship: Anirban Lahiri set to miss cut

Rochester (USA), May 19

Returning to Major action after a full year, Anirban Lahiri shot two disappointing rounds at the PGA Championship to all but end his chances of making the cut.

Lahiri shot a 4-over 74 in the delayed first round, which he wrapped up earlier today. He then returned to the course to card a 3-over for a two-day total of 7-under. The projected cut was set at 5-under.

Bryson DeChambeau sat alone atop the leaderboard. DeChambeau is a first-round leader for the third time in his career and shot a 4-under in his opening round, one stroke better than four players. That group includes Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners of Canada, Dustin Johnson and Eric Cole, who fell back from the lead position by finding the water in his morning return to wrap up the first round. DeChambeau is 0-for-2 in bids to win tournaments in which he held the 18-hole lead. — Agencies