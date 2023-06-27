PGA Championship: China’s Ruoning storms to maiden Major title

PTI

Springfield (USA), June 26

China’s Yin Ruoning produced a flawless final round with four birdies to win the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday and claim her first Major title.

Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18th, carding a 4-under 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish. Japan’s Yuka Saso (66) finished one stroke back in second.

The 20-year-old Yin, who collected her maiden LPGA Tour title at the LA Open earlier this year, is only the second Chinese woman to win a golf Major after Shanshan Feng. “I would say she’s definitely the goal that I’m chasing,” said Yin, who was nine years old when Feng won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2012. “She is the person who inspired me the most.”

Yin hit every green and kept her poise through a mid-round rain delay. — Reuters

Aditi finishes 76th after shooting 5-over

India’s Aditi Ashok shot a 5-over 74 in the final round to finish a disappointing 76th at the PGA Championship. Aditi, who had rounds of 74-71-77 on the first three days, finished at 14-over for the tournament. The 25-year-old made two birdies, four bogeys and a triple-bogey on the par-3 4th hole in the last round. It was Aditi’s 24th appearance at a Major.