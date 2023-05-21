PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland grab lead

ROCHESTER (USA), May 20

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Norwegian Viktor Hovland and Canada’s Corey Conners grabbed a share of the PGA Championship second round lead on Friday, while an unforgiving Oak Hill left some of golf’s biggest names fighting to make the cut.

Scheffler, who posted his first ever bogey-free round at a Major with a tidy 67 on Thursday, could not match that brilliance in Round 2 but as always delivered a clinical performance carding a 2-under 68 to return to the top.

Conners had started the day level with Scheffler one back of pacesetting Bryson DeChambeau and finished it in the same position also signing for a 68.

World No. 11 Hovland began his round with back-to-back birdies and then drained a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th to join Conners and Scheffler on 5-under.

The three men opened up a two-shot lead going into the weekend on Justin Suh (68) and DeChambeau. Brooks Koepka (66) and Callum Tarren (67) are another shot adrift at 2-under.

Meanwhile, Anirban Lahiri missed the cut as he finished at 7-over for two days. The 35-year-old was two shots off the cut line. — Agencies