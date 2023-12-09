 Phillips and Santner help New Zealand beat Bangladesh in second cricket test to level series : The Tribune India

Phillips, who struck a 72-ball 87 in the first innings, hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through cover to confirm the victory

New Zealand Bowler Mitchell Santner, left, celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, December 9, 2023. PTI photo



Mirpur (Bangladesh), December 9

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner held their nerve to help New Zealand chase down 137 runs on a difficult wicket for a series-leveling four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the rain-hit second test on Saturday.

Phillips and Santer shared a 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket as New Zealand recovered from 69 for 6 to reach 139 for six on Day 4 to give the team its first victory on Bangladesh soil since 2008.

The home side, which won the first test by 150 runs, is chasing a first-ever test series victory against the Black Caps.

Phillips, who struck a 72-ball 87 in the first innings, hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through cover to confirm the victory as he was not out on 40 off 48 after smashing four fours and a six. Santer hit three fours and a six for his 39-ball 35 not out.

Phillips was key in helping the side take an eight-run lead when New Zealand was bowled out for 180 in the first innings, in reply to Bangladesh's 172.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel then claimed 6-57 as Bangladesh was dismissed for 172 in its second innings, chasing a 137-run target for New Zealand to win the match.

Mehidy Hasan had figures three for 52 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam grabbed two for 58, as Bangladesh kept the hopes alive on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Pacer Shofirul Islam (1-9) broke through as he had Devon Conway (2) leg-before with a length delivery that kept pretty low.

Taijul got into the act with a flighted delivery that spun sharply to baffle Kane Williamson (11) before Mehidy joined the party, extending Henry Nicholls' (3) lean patch.

With 33 for three, Tom Latham made 26, but his vigil came to an end when Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held onto an excellent catch at slip.

But, Shanto put down the most crucial chance when he missed Phillips' catch at slip off Mehidy when he was on zero.

Taijul dismissed Tom Blundell for a couple and Mediy got the better of Daryl Mitchell, who scored 19 as Bangladesh edged closer to victory.

Phillips grew with confidence with the able support of Santner to ensure a victory in Mirpur, which has long been considered Bangladesh's fortress.

Earlier, the entire second day and the first session of the third day were washed out due to rain and wet outfield.

Bangladesh earlier was undone by Patel, who denied them posting a winning target. His decisive bowling was complemented by left-arm spinner Santner's three for 51.

Zakir Hasan battled alone for Bangladesh in the second innings with 59 off 86, hitting six fours and a six.

Resuming at 38 for two, Bangladesh started strongly with Zakir Hasan hitting skipper Tim Southee for a pair of boundaries in the second over of the day.

But, Patel trapped Mominul Haque leg-before for 15, ending a 33-run partnership between him and Zakir, which was Bangladesh's best partnership in the second innings.

Bangladesh then collapsed and lost the rest of the seven wickets for 73 runs, bolstering New Zealand's chance to level the series.

Santer dealt a double blow, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim (9) and Shahadat Hossain (4) in his consecutive overs, leaving Bangladesh at 88 for five.

Mushfiqur's hesitation to play or leave the quicker delivery of Santer caused his dismissal. Then, Mehidy played a rash shot against Patel to throw his wicket away to further the home side's slide

